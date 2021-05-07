Yosemite climbers face new obstacle: overnight permits

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yosemite National Park is making it a little harder for rock climbers to tackle the biggest and toughest walls. The park said Friday it would require climbers to get permits if they spend the night while climbing the granite walls of El Capitan, Half Dome and other iconic granite features. The permits are free but the long-rumored plan will inevitably cause some grumbling in a climbing culture that embraces freedom but could also help limit the number of people on classic routes that have become more crowded as the sport has grown in popularity. Yosemite says it will seek voluntary compliance but could fine climbers who break the rules.