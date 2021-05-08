Cameron Park Farmer’s Market begins 2021 season

LA CROSSE, Wisc.(WXOW)- With the weather getting warmer, it is time once again to enjoy all the works of local famers and artisans at the farmer's market.

The Cameron Park Farmer's Market will now be open on Fridays from 4pm till dusk and Saturdays 8am to 1pm.

The market is located at 5th and King Street in Downtown La Crosse and offers everything from locally grown fruits and vegetables to flowers, syrup, and everything in between.

Maddie Makimster, Assistant Manager with the Cameron Park Farmer's Market started her excitement about the return of the market.

"We are so excited to have everyone back for this 2021 season. It's great to just see everyone's faces again and get the ball rolling again."

For more information on the Farmer's Market, you can visit their website here.