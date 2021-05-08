Central wins tennis showdown with Mauston, victorious in 4 matches

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Central men's tennis team faced off against Mauston at Central High School on Saturday afternoon.

#1 Singles, Mauston's Zach Lund defeated Peter Thompson in two sets, winning 6-2 in both.

#2 Singles, Mauston's Mason Hawkins defeated Robby McMahon in two sets to one, winning 4-6, losing 6-4, and then winning 1-0.

#3 Singles, Central's Nolan Heath defeated Rumen Southworth in two sets, winning 6-0 in the first and 6-1 in the second.

#4 Singles, Central's Porter Culp won by forfeit.

#1 Doubles, Central's Elwer/Williams defeated Jopling/Muchenberger in two sets, winning 6-1 in both.

#2 Doubles, Mauston's Oliver/Mould defeated Berra/Yang in two sets, winning 6-0 and 6-4.

#3 Doubles, Central's Boland/Bronson defeated Lopes/Walhardt in 2 sets, winning 6-0 in each.