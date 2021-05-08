Chilly Mother’s Day weekend

Cold end to the week…

Chilly weather deepened on Friday as brisk northwesterly winds limited afternoon highs to the 50s. Those winds gusted up to 25 mph at times.

Frosty start to the weekend…

Frosty weather is greeting this Mother’s Day weekend. Temperatures are starting out in the 20s to lower 30s, but they should quickly warm up under the May sunshine. Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Allergy report…

Tree pollen season is continuing this week. Folks from Allergy Associates tell us that the tree pollens will likely remain high through May.

Colder weather through Monday…

Readings will likely top out in the 50s to lower 60s through Monday, before a warming trend brings us close to or above 70 by the end of next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden