Cool and cloudy Mother’s Day

It was a cold start to the weekend. While Saturday's low in La Crosse was not a record, we were just two degrees away from it. Areas like Black River Falls and Sparta experienced hard freeze conditions. Temperatures warmed up nicely Saturday afternoon, but were still below average.

Fortunately, cloud cover overnight will help prevent temperatures from dropping as low Sunday morning, with frost and freeze conditions unlikely in our area.

We won't see a ton of sun to round out the weekend, but we also won't get any beneficial rainfall to help cut into our deficit. Mother's Day will be mostly cloudy with highs near 60. There is a small chance for an isolated sprinkle or rain shower during the afternoon, but chances are minimal.

Clouds slowly diminish overnight into Monday, which will be a partly cloudy, but cool day. Frost or freeze conditions will be possible once again heading into Monday morning, especially in areas northeast of La Crosse. Highs Monday afternoon only top off in the mid 50s, with a small chance for light scattered showers.

The middle of the week will be dry, with slightly below average temperatures. Our next chances for rain don't arrive until late in the week and early next weekend.