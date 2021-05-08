EU, India try again to clinch trade deal, sidelining China

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — The European Union and India have agreed to restart their negotiations on a bilateral free trade deal. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke via videoconference to EU leaders attending a summit in Portugal on Saturday. The two sides announced what they called “a pivotal moment” in their relations by agreeing to resume talks they gave up on in 2013 and to collaborate on a wide range of other issues. Both India and the 27-nation EU are seeking trade alternatives to China. Plans for a face-to-face EU-India summit fell through due to the pandemic surge in India. Modi’s remote appearance was the first time an Indian leader participated in a meeting with all EU leaders.