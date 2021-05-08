Floyd’s brother, nephew react to ex-cops’ federal indictment

HOUSTON (AP) — George Floyd’s brother and nephew expressed gratitude after a federal grand jury indicted the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in his death. Rodney Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, says the three-count indictment unsealed Friday “put a smile on our faces” and “holds these guys to accountability.” The indictment names Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao. The indictment accuses the ex-officers of willfully violating the Black man’s constitutional rights as he was restrained face-down on the pavement and gasping for air. Chauvin has already been convicted in state court of murder and manslaughter chargers. The others face a state trial in August.