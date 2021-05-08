Food banks, producers hopeful food security grant stays in WI budget after cuts

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin’s Joint Finance Committee ripped out nearly 400 items from Gov. Tony Evers’ (D-WI) proposed budget Thursday, and they’re now working to rebuild it — almost from the ground up.

But it’s some of what wasn’t taken out that’s giving both food banks and food producers some hope: the Food Security Grant Program.

It’s $20 million split over two years to help Wisconsin food banks buy from Wisconsin food producers.

“When I saw that headline that said nearly 400 of his proposals had been cut, I’ll be honest, that worried us a little bit,” said Kris Talezaar with Second Harvest FoodBank.

Second Harvest had been excited since the provision had been announced in the governor’s budget — and they were relieved when it wasn’t stripped out.

“We certainly hope that everyone involved still sees the incredible value that that particular portion of the budget will have, not only for our community, but also our farmers,” Talezaar said.

A benefit he says that will extend to farmers and food producers, as well.

Food producers like Emmi Roth.

“Pretty much overnight, the cheese that we were producing and sending to food service and airline industries was stopped and halted,” said Heather Engwall, Emmi Roth’s vice president of marketing. “With cheese, especially since it’s a product that has somewhat short life, once you produce it, you need to find a home for it… We see (the Food Security Grant Program) as a benefit to allow us to keep providing product that would otherwise potentially go to waste.”

Instead of going to waste, the budget provision would help the food go to hungry Wisconsinites.

“We’re still seeing increased demand,” said Community Action Coalition’s Amber Duddy.” And we’re seeing food insecurity among farmers themselves.”

Duddy says 1 in 7 people in the state struggles with hunger — and that need won’t end this fall, even though extra pandemic benefits will.

“Wisconsin has just the most amazing food system,” she said. “And so it’s really crazy that we wouldn’t invest in that food system.”