GROW La Crosse hosts plant sale to fundraise for garden education

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On May 8 and 9, GROW La Crosse hosts a plant sale to fundraise money for educational lessons within schools.

Plants for sale include seasonal vegetables such as kale, peppers, and a wide variety of tomatoes. Of the selection at the sale, some plants grew starting in late February. Plants have reached a point in their growth to be transplanted allowing departure from the GROW Greenhouse.

GROW offers educational lessons on gardens to students through this fundraiser. Jake Fischer, student intern at GROW, says if someone is looking to start a garden they must first assess their space. Planting in the ground or in a pot are both viable options.

Furthermore, Fischer adds, "As you're thinking about what you want to grow, think about the things you like to eat. It's always best to grow things you're willing to eat." Fischer also encourages consideration for access to water and sunlight prior to planting.

The sale continues May 9 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., or while supplies last. The location for this event is at the GROW Greenhouse, 624 Vine Street, La Crosse.