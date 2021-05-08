La Crosse Fire Department and The Red Cross Inform Residents on the Importance of Fire Safety

LA CROSSE, Wisc.(WXOW)-As summer quickly approaches, the chance for fires rises each day, but being prepared for a fire can make all the difference.

To help residents prepare for fires and make sure they and their families have the proper fire safety resources, have a fire escape plan, and are educated on the risks of fires, The Red Cross of Southwest Wisconsin, The La Crosse Fire Department, and volunteers hosted a Home Fire Safety Event at Copeland Park.

Ken Gilliam, Chief for the La Crosse Fire Department stated why fire safety education is so important in our community.

"A number of the fires we've seen over the last few years, a lot of the times there's either broken smoke detectors or smoke alarms without batteries in them and certainly a point of concern when there's alarms but they're not functioning, so this program gives out alarms that have a non-replaceable battery, a 10-year life on them and it's really it's nothing where somebody could disable a battery, so it's a much safer alarm for us to have hanging in a lot of the homes. "

In addition to today's event, La Crosse residents could sign up for a home fire safety visit, including the installation of free smoke alarms. You can sign up for an appointment by visiting here or by calling (608) 232-7468.