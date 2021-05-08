Obama dog Bo, once a White House celebrity, dies from cancer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama’s dog, Bo, has died after a battle with cancer. Obama and his wife, Michelle, shared the news of Bo’s passing on Instagram. Both expressed sorrow at the death of a dog the former president described as a “true friend and loyal companion.” The Portuguese water dog was a gift to the Obamas from the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, who was a key supporter of Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. Bo and a companion dog, Sunny, were constant presences around the White House and popular among visitors, often joining the Obamas for public events.