Pastors rally, seek transparency in Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Pastors and denominational leaders have rallied in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, to call for greater transparency in the investigation into the death of a Black man who was fatally shot in his car by sheriff’s deputies. The News & Observer reports over 100 people marched to the Pasquotank County Courthouse on Saturday, where they posted a series of demands related to the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. to the doors. Among those demands: the full release of all body camera footage. Brown’s shooting on April 21 occurred while deputies were serving a drug-related search warrant.