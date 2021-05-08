Sewer main break again limits traffic on Mormon Coulee Road

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For the second time in a month, a sewer line break is under repair in the same area on Mormon Coulee Road.

Jared Greeno, the Wastewater Superintendent for the city, said that the force main began leaking Friday evening around the intersection of Mormon Coulee Road and Broadview Place. Early Saturday morning, crews blocked off a portion of the southbound lanes of Mormon Coulee Road and began repair work.

A month ago, a similar break occurred in the same area.

People are asked to avoid the water in Pammel Creek below Mormon Coulee Road. The city said sewage has been diverted and contained within the catch basin and will be pumped out lessening the amount of sewage entering the creek.

Crews did stop the leak and any spilled sewage is contained.

Force mains are underground pressurized pipes that move untreated sewage long distances.

Until repairs are complete, southbound Mormon Coulee Road is down to one lane. Drivers are asked to avoid that portion of the road if possible. Traffic delays are expected when going through that area.

No timetable was given for the completion of the repairs.