Two injured in Vernon County crash

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Two people are hurt in a crash Friday afternoon near Viroqua.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 27 and County Road J in the Town of Franklin around 5:15 p.m.

A vehicle driven by Rosann M. Talbot, 58, of Milwaukee was pulling out onto Highway 27 when her vehicle was hit by a vehicle driven by Autumn M. Butenhoff, 16, of Ferryville. Her vehicle hit the driver's side of Talbot's vehicle.

Talbot had to be extricated from her vehicle by the Viroqua Fire Department.

Both were taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries.