Ukraine’s leader marks end of WWII in village near Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president has marked the anniversary of World War II’s end in Europe by visiting a village along the Russian border, where tensions had escalated during a recent Russian military buildup. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the village of Milovoe in eastern Ukraine on Saturday with ambassadors from the European Union and the Group of Seven wealthy nations. Milovoe is located in the Luhansk region, much of which has been under the control of Russia-backed separatists since 2014 along with a large part of the adjacent Donetsk region. Ukraine says 36 of its soldiers have died in rebel attacks so far this year.