UN condemns killing of Mexican border journalist

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.N. Human Rights agency has condemned the killing this week of an online journalist in Mexico’s northern border state of Sonora. Benjamín Morales Hernández ran an online community news site called Noticias Xonoidag. On the site he covered local community events in the border town of Sonoyta, and sometimes reported on police and crime. The rights office said Saturday that his abduction and killing reflected the dangers journalists face in Mexico. Press groups say nine journalists were killed in Mexico in 2020, the highest total of any country not at war.