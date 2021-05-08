Volunteers gather to clean up and protect La Crosse’s greatest resource

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Organizations and volunteers participated in the 28th annual "Mississippi River Clean Up" on Saturday morning.

Around 6,000 volunteers collected 700,000 pounds of waste from area waterways over the years. Members of the community added to those numbers this year.

Volunteers arrived around 8 a.m., prepared to collect waste and debris by boat, car, and foot. Volunteers received mint green "Mississippi River Clean Up" shirts, as well as gloves and plastic bags from members of the La Crosse Fire Department.

Captain Tom Griffith commented on the success of recurring cleanups: "Since this has started, it's about 710,000 pounds of trash that's come out, about 2,800 barrels, and around 1,700 tires."

Griffith added that hundreds of volunteers arrived Saturday morning, including multiple organizations such as Living Lands & Waters and Trane.

Near the close of the event, volunteers collected dozens of tires and barrels . The dumpster placed at the landing was full.

Griffith, looking ahead to future clean ups, adds, "It's only as successful as the turnout and with hundreds of people just at this landing, with four different landings, the turnout is phenomenal."