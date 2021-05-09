Chilly start to the week with frost possible for some

Despite a chilly start, it turned out to be the warmest Mother's Day since 2017 in La Crosse.

Chilly temperatures return overnight, bringing frost for some. Jackson and Monroe County are under a Frost Advisory until 8 a.m.

Temperatures don't recover as well Monday afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s are expected, with a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a very small chance for an isolated pop-up shower Monday afternoon, but chances are very low, and widespread beneficial rainfall is not in the forecast.

High pressure settles in during the mid-week time period, bringing us a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures gradually warm over the course of the week. Frost and freeze conditions are likely again Tuesday morning, and possible through Wednesday morning, but then morning lows finally return to the 40s. Highs will eventually return to the upper 60s as well.

We have to wait until the end of the week for any rain chances to return to the forecast. In the meantime, it will be nice weather for humans, but lacking rainfall for plants and vegetation.