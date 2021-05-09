EU launches conference to debate its future with citizens

PARIS (AP) — The European Union has launched a wide consultation process meant to design the shape of the bloc’s future. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope on Sunday for Europe to rediscover the path of “great projects, great ambitions and great dreams.” The EU organized the inaugural event of the Conference on the Future of Europe in the French city of Strasbourg. The process also aims to bring the EU’s complex decision-making closer to its 450 million citizens. A digital platform and series of conference-related events will allow people to share their views on changes and improvements they wish for the EU. The conference is expected to reach conclusions to provide guidance on the future of Europe by spring 2022.