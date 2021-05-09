In-person mass returns to Mayo Clinic’s chapel

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic held a mass celebration at St. Francis Chapel for the first time since April 2020 on Sunday.

It was the first time Priest Chaplain Father Honoré Kombo led mass since he started working at Mayo Clinic Health System in September.

"Where there is prayer people of prayer come together to celebrate no matter what," Father Kombo said. "It's a big joy to be able to celebrate not only with attendance here but especially for our patients and staff who can follow live mass from inside the hospital."

People who stay in their hospital rooms can watch the mass on television.

Sacristan Gerri Nunemacher was the only person who attended in-person.

"Oh it's just so much better to be in-person," Nunemacher said. "I've watched virtual mass for so long it seemed and it's just so wonderful to be back here."

Father Kombo said once word gets out more patients and staff will show up.

"As we have seen light toward normalcy... It's a time really of hope," Father Kombo said.

The 30-minute mass is at 12:15 p.m. every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at the hospital's second-floor chapel. Participants are required to follow Mayo Clinic COVID-19 guidelines including social distancing, wearing a mask and there is limited capacity.