More than 1,200 migrants reach Italian island on boats

ROME (AP) — More than 1,200 migrants in decrepit, overcrowded fishing boats have reached a tiny Italian island in a 12-hour span. Italian news reports said coast guard and customs police boats escorted the vessels to Lampedusa island Sunday after they were spotted in the Mediterranean a few miles offshore. A newspaper in Sicily, Il Giornale di Sicilia, said they arrived on wooden or metal boats. It said some of the migrants, most of them men, were from Bangladesh and Tunisia. Late spring, when weather is generally good, has seen Libya-based migrant traffickers launch many unseaworthy vessels toward European shores. Right-wing leader Matteo Salvini demanded a government meeting about the surging arrivals.