Protests erupt in Iraqi city after killing of activist

BAGHDAD (AP) — Protesters in Iraq have set fire to trailers belonging to Iran’s consulate in Karbala amid widespread anger over the killing of a prominent activist in that city. Ehab Wazni was shot Saturday night outside his home in Karbala by unknown assailants. He was active in the organization of anti-government protests that swept Iraq in October 2019. His death sparked protests Sunday in Karbala that saw demonstrators block roads and bridges with burning tires. Then Sunday night, dozens of protesters gathered outside the Iranian consulate in the city, burning tires in front of the building and setting fire to trailers parked outside.