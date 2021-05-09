Scouting for Food project a success for French Island Scouts

FRENCH ISLAND, Wis. (WXOW) - A scouting project on French Island Saturday collects nearly a ton of food and personal hygiene items for those in need.

French Island Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA from Pack 15 and Troops 515/15 gathered everything Saturday morning as part of the annual Scouting for Food project. They collected just over 1,900 pounds of items.

Lee Donahue, the Assistant ScoutMaster for Troop 15, said more than 20 scouts participated in the collection and sorting of the items. They also helped with getting everything ready for delivery to Summit Environmental School for their food pantry.

The photos in this story were submitted by Lee Donahue.