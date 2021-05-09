Tomah man identified as motorcycle crash victim

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - A 29-year-old Tomah man is identified by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office as the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident on Saturday night.

Authorities said William Nelson was ejected from the motorcycle after it overturned going into a ditch along Highway 16, near Hazel Avenue.

The Sheriff's Office said Nelson died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

Highway 16 was closed for about an hour while the crash was investigated. The incident remains under investigation.