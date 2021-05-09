Tropical Storm Andres forms in Pacific off southwest Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Andres has formed off the southwestern coast of Mexico. It is the first named storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane system. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Andres is unlikely to pose any threat to land, and predicts it will stay well out to sea and head out into the open Pacific. At midafternoon Sunday, the storm was centered about 620 miles (1,000 kilometers) south of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). Forecasters say the storm is expected to weaken into a remnant low by Tuesday.