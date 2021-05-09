WisCorps looking for summer help in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - WisCorps is in need of 16-18 year-olds to help with community service projects this summer.

The application process is now open for the Summer La Crosse Mayor's Crew.

According to information from WisCorps, plans call for the crew to work on public lands, community spaces and neighborhoods in the La Crosse area.

It is also an opportunity to enjoy learning experiences including environmental education, career exploration, and outdoor recreation.

Those interested in applying can go to the WisCorps Mayor's Crew website. Positions are available for all 16-18 year-olds who attend a La Crosse high school.

WisCorps is hosting two La Crosse Mayor's Crew Info Nights at the Myrick Park Center on May 10 and May 17 at 4 and 7 p.m. with open interviews.