Celebrating National Salvation Army Week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Salvation Army of La Crosse County received special recognition on Monday.

A proclamation from La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds to mark the beginning of National Salvation Army Week.

All during the week, the organization is highlighting its various programs and services they provide the community.

According to Major Jeff Richardson, it's been a year of positive change. "We have a new identity. We have emerged from a difficult pandemic along with everybody in the world and we've served in an amazing way. So this week we celebrate that opportunity to serve and we're so thankful that La Crosse is so supportive of the work of the Salvation Army."

The remainder of the week spotlights the Salvation Army's programs including the emergency shelter, meal programs, and thrift store.

To find out more about the Salvation Army, you can go to their website.