Consumer watchdog agency rediscovers its teeth under Biden

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s consumer watchdog is signaling a more aggressive approach toward the financial services sectors after a few years of being on a tight leash. Under President Biden, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has rescinded or scaled back a number of policies put in place by the Trump administration. And the bureau is staffing up in anticipation of taking a more active role in regulation and enforcement, as it did during the Obama administration. Under acting director Dave Uejio, the CFPB has broadened the scope of what it considers abusive behavior by the financial services industry and taken steps to enforce a government moratorium on evictions.