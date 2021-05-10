EU talks up Afghan support as US leaves, security declines

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers are debating ways to keep up support for Afghanistan’s beleaguered government after a brutal weekend attack on a girls’ school. The attack and a bus blast Monday are highlighting deep concern that violence will escalate as U.S.-led troops leave the country. That’s due to happen in just a few months, but European governments are still trying to work out what kind of diplomatic presence they will keep in Afghanistan. They also have to establish who will provide security for their embassies. The Europeans are particularly reluctant to give the impression they’re abandoning the country. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says “Afghanistan and the Afghan government can continue to count on Europe’s support.”