Former Anoka theater teacher accused of abusing boys

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Anoka theater teacher who was an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ students is charged with 10 felony counts of sexually abusing minors. Forty-seven-year-old Jefferson Fietek taught arts theater at Anoka Middle School and created the non-profit group Young Artists Initiative that operated out of a St. Paul church. According to court documents, the five male victims are either former middle school students of participants in the theater non-profit. Fietek’s attorney, Jack Rice, says they deny all allegations and “look forward to the trial that will be coming in the future.”