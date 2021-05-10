Skip to Content

Former teacher gets 2 years probation for sex with student

New
4:45 pm Iowa news from the Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former high school teacher in Des Moines has been sentenced to two years of probation for having a sexual relationship with a student. Robert Webb was sentenced Monday for sexual exploitation of a minor. He had pleaded guilty to that charge in March. He will also be required to register as a sex offender. According to court documents, Webb taught junior ROTC classes at Des Moines’ Central Campus from 2015 until his arrest last fall. Prosecutors say Webb had sex with a 17-year-old girl who was one of his students several times in early 2019. 

Associated Press

