Freeze Warning from MON 11:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Trempealeau County
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 to 27 expected.
* WHERE…Taylor, Clark, Trempealeau, Jackson, Monroe, Juneau
and Adams Counties.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&