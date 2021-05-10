French court dismisses case over Agent Orange use in Vietnam

PARIS (AP) — A French court has dismissed the case of a French-Vietnamese woman who sued 14 companies that produced and sold the powerful defoliant dioxin Agent Orange, used by U.S. troops during the Vietnam War. The judicial court of Evry, a Paris suburb, ruled that the case fell outside its jurisdiction as the defendants said they acted under the constraint of the U.S. government at wartime. Tran To Nga, a 79-year-old former journalist, will appeal the decision, according to her legal team. Tran described in a book how she breathed some Agent Orange in 1966. She filed a lawsuit in 2014 in France against firms that produced and sold the Agent Orange, including U.S. multinational companies Dow Chemical and Monsanto, now owned by German giant Bayer.