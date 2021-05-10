Frost Advisory from MON 11:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Winona County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,
north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&