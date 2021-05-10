Frost and freeze tonight

Chilly start to the week…

Frosty weather is cropping up again for the next couple of nights. A cold air mass is in place and light winds and clear skies will contribute to area wide lows in the 20s and lower 30s. It was a pleasant, but chilly day in the region this afternoon with highs in the 50s. Normal highs for this date are around 70 degrees.

Frost and freeze alerts tonight…

A Frost Advisory and a Freeze Warning are in effect tonight from 11 pm through 8 am tomorrow morning. The Freeze Warning is for Trempealeau, Jackson and Monroe counties, and will mean lows in the 20s. The Frost Advisory will mean lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Protect any sensitive vegetation tonight.

Gradual warming trend…

Highs Tuesday will rebound into the lower 60s and from there rise into the upper 60s for the rest of the week. More warming will commence early next week.

Shower chances from Friday night through Tuesday…

A more active weather pattern will take shape heading into the weekend and for early next week. The best chance appears to be Sunday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden