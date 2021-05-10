Skip to Content

GOP readies blitz against Democrats’ voting rights bill

11:19 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are preparing an all-out assault on a sweeping voting rights bill from Democrats. They plan to force dozens of politically difficult votes during a hearing Tuesday that will spotlight an increasingly charged national debate over access to the ballot. The bill as written would bring about the largest overhaul of U.S. elections in a generation. Democrats say the changes are even more important now as Republican-controlled states impose new voting restrictions. Yet it’s a motivating issue for Republicans as well. They plan to argue against public financing for congressional campaigns and an overhaul of the federal agency that polices elections.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content