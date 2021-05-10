Gov. Kemp set to repeal Georgia’s 1863 citizen’s arrest law

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp plans to sign a repeal of Georgia’s Civil War-era citizen’s arrest law on Monday. He’s taking action a year after the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man pursued by white men who said they suspected him of a crime. The state House and Senate passed the repeal by overwhelming margins after Arbery’s killing. This means bystanders in Georgia can no longer make an arrest if a crime is committed in their presence. It still provides for self defense and allows business owners to detain suspected thieves. Georgia also passed a hate crimes law last year.