Grill up deliciousness during National Beef Month

(WXOW) - May is National Beef Month so Wisconsin Beef Council representative Angie Horkan is demonstrating some grilling recipes ahead of the summer.

The first recipe Angie highlights is a grilled flank steak with potato salad. You can find the full recipe right here: https://www.beeftips.com/recipes/recipe/55676/grilled-flank-steak-and-potato-salad

The second recipe that Angie demonstrated was a citrus-rubbed beef top sirloin and fruit kabob. You can find the full recipe right here: https://www.beeftips.com/recipes/recipe/55563/citrus-rubbed-beef-top-sirloin-fruit-kabobs