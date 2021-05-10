‘Horrifying’ robbery at home of Israel, PSV striker Zahavi

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The wife of PSV Eindhoven and Israel striker Eran Zahavi says she was the victim of a “horrifying experience” after two robbers, one of them armed, tied up and gagged her and her children in the couple’s home in Amsterdam. Zahavi missed PSV’s Dutch league match Sunday against Willem II Tilburg after rushing home when he heard about the robbery. Police in Amsterdam investigating the robbery appealed for witnesses Monday and released details of the family’s ordeal. The police statement did not name the family because of Dutch privacy rules.