Indian virus variant found in Thai travelers from Pakistan

BANGKOK (AP) — Health authorities in Thailand say they have confirmed the country’s first cases of the Indian variant of the coronavirus, in a Thai woman and her 4-year-old son who have been in state quarantine since arriving from Pakistan. The finding comes as Thailand battles a new wave of the coronavirus that began at the beginning of April, originating in upmarket entertainment venues in Bangkok and spawning clusters in several crowded slum communities. Many of the recent cases involve the British variant of the virus, which is more infectious than the original form found last year. Thailand has banned travelers from India, other than Thai citizens, in response to a massive outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the South Asian nation.