La Crosse County names new Health Department Director

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - La Crosse County chooses a long-time employee as the new director of the health department.

Audra Martine replaces Jen Rombalski, who left in February to take a position with the state's Department of Health Services. After Rombalski's departure, Associate County Administrator Jane Klekamp led the department on an interim basis until a new director was named.

Martine is currently the deputy director of the La Crosse County Human Services Department. She's been with the county since 2003.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to join a team of dedicated and talented professionals at the La Crosse County Health Department,” Martine said in a statement announcing the promotion. “The Health Department has a fundamental role to play in building a vibrant, healthy and safe La Crosse County for all residents and I’m excited about supporting that work.”

The Chaseburg native has a bachelor’s degree in psychology-human services from Viterbo University and master’s degrees in management and health and human services administration from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota.

La Crosse County Board Chair Monica Kruse said of the move, “Our Health Department has proven over the last year that it is nimble and ready to face new challenges, and I’m sure Audra will lead it to continued success, and that means a healthier and safer community for all. I’ve had the pleasure of working with Audra in a variety of capacities over the past decade, and I’ve always been impressed by her thoroughness, her depth of knowledge and her professionalism.”

Martine officially begins her new role with the county on May 24.