LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The Logan Rangers hold off the Central River Hawks, 5-3.

Logan's Nick Gavrilos hit an RBI single in the 4th inning to extend the Rangers lead.

Logan gets their first win of the season to improve to 1-2. They will play Prairie Du Chien on Friday, May 14th.

Central is now 0-1 and will play Sparta on Thursday, May 13th.