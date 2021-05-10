Man charged with stabbing 2 Asian women pleads not guilty

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man charged with stabbing two women of Asian descent at a San Francisco bus stop last week has pleaded not guilty. A handcuffed Patrick Thompson was silent during the short court hearing Monday. Authorities haven’t said whether the women were targeted because of their ethnicity. Thompson’s attorney has said the attack Tuesday wasn’t racially motivated and that his client has suffered mental health issues his entire adult life. Thompson was denied bail. The stabbing comes amid a wave of assaults against Asian Americans in San Francisco and across the country since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S.