Medical Monday: Dry eye disease

(WXOW) - That burning, scratching, or itching sensation may not be just allergies.

The feeling that something is your eye or slight tearing in addition to those other symptoms could be dry eye disease.

The disease occurs when your tears aren't able to provide adequate lubrication for your eyes. One of the most common causes is a blocked tear duct when the lower and upper eyelids are plugged up.

Dr. Anna Kitzmann of Gundersen Health System says there's not one specific cause for dry eye disease. There is no cure for dry eye disease. Dr. Kitzmann recommends some types of over-the-counter medication to treat it. Artificial tears, hypochlorous acid sprays, and gels, and microwavable warm-compress masks can be used to provide treatment.

Taking a fish oil supplement is also highly recommended. Dr. Kitzmann added that they do have different procedures that they can use to help with the disease.