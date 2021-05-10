Mega Millions jackpot at $396 Million after no winner

(CNN) -- No tickets matched all six numbers drawn in Friday's Mega Millions lottery so the jackpot now grows to 396 million dollars for Tuesday's drawing.

For the cash option, that's 272.3 million dollars.

If there's a winner Tuesday, it would be the 13th largest jackpot in the game's history.

A group of players in Michigan won 1.05 billion dollars back in January, which was the second-largest jackpot in the game's history.

For more information you can go to Mega Millions website.