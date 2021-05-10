Mexico cites Russia’s Sputnik vaccine production problems

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say the Russians have been having so many problems producing the second dose of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine that Russia will be unable to supply enough to people who got the first dose. It is the latest account of production problems for Sputnik, which the Russian government has been promising to other countries but has been able to supply in sufficient quantities. Sputnik is unusual among coronavirus vaccines in that the two doses are different and not interchangeable. Mexico’s assistant health secretary said Monday that Russian scientists are now pushing the idea of abandoning the idea of giving the two compounds several weeks apart, and instead giving a second booster shot of the first compound six months apart.