Migrant arrivals by sea on Italian isle swell past 2,100

ROME (AP) — Several hundred more migrants have reached a tiny Italian island, swelling to past 2,100 the number of arrivals in 24 hours. Italian state radio said four boats arrived at Lampedusa island after being escorted the last miles to port early Monday by Italian coast guard or customs police vessels. The 635 latest arrivals followed more than 1,400 who arrived on Sunday, Human traffickers take advantage of calm seas to launch unseaworthy boats toward European shores. The radio said many people slept on mattresses outdoors after Lampedusa’s migrant housing filled up. Hundreds were being transferred to an unused passenger ferry offshore for quarantine until they can be tested for COVID-19.