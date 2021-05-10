More road work in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As one portion of Jackson Street reopens to traffic, another portion sees work crews.

Starting Monday, Jackson Street from 15th St. South to 17th St. South have narrowed lanes in both directions.

The city is doing water utility work.

Drivers should expect delays and use caution when going through the area.

The work should be done by Friday, May 14.

Also, a portion of 2nd Street from Main to Pearl has similar lane limitations. The work should last until May 25.