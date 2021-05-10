New residential development possible for former Trane Plant 6 site

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Plans for the former Trane Plant 6 site were announced to the public on Monday in an information session held at the Black River Beach community center.

The possible residential development would be known as the "5th Ward Residences," and would include a combination of apartment complexes and owner-occupied homes as well as community space and an activity center.

ThreeSixty Real Estate is the developer on the project and project manager Jeremy Novak says the project will bring new life to the former industrial area, "To have something that we are getting close to the possibility of a successful project in and itself is exciting," said Novak. "So bringing something to the neighborhood, bringing something to that vacant site that will be a benefit to the neighborhood to the community as a whole is a benefit and a win that we are thinking of."

The development is still in the planning stages and is set to be submitted to the city council and to the planning commission for approval in the June meeting cycle.