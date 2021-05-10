Skip to Content

NowThis editor Versha Sharma to take over at Teen Vogue

NEW YORK (AP) — Teen Vogue has chosen Versha Sharma, a top editor at NowThis, to replace Alexi McCammond as editor-in-chief. The announcement Monday came after a swirl of controversy over McCammond’s past anti-Asian tweets. Sharma takes over May 24 at the digital-only publication after McCammond and the Conde Nast title parted ways before her appointment took effect. The 34-year-old Sharma was named managing editor of NowThis, a digital news site, in 2015. She covered the U.S. presidential election in 2012 for MSNBC.com and sits on the board of directors of the Online News Association.

Associated Press

